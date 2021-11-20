Ex-Bucks jail guard sentenced to prison in drug smuggling ring

A former Bucks County corrections officer will spend up to four years in state prison for smuggling drugs into the county jail two years ago.

On Wednesday, Joseph Jennings, 33, of Warminster, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband and criminal conspiracy to commit that offense, and was sentenced to two to four years in prison, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Jennings conspired with inmate Vincent McCandless Sr. to smuggle Suboxone and distribute it to inmates between October 2018 and July 2019.

"Eighteen months from now, Mr. Jennings will be reunited with his family and the next chapter of his life will begin," Jennings' attorney Louis Busico said Friday. "Like many people, he was blinded by the temptation of easy money."

Jennings qualified for a program known as Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive, or RRRI, meaning he could be paroled after 18 months.

Jennings and several co-defendants, including McCandless, were charged in June 2020.

McCandless, 35, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty in April to possessing contraband and conspiracy to commit that offense. He was sentenced to 35 to 70 months in state prison. That will run consecutively to his current prison sentence of 4½ to 10 years.

County detectives also charged Jonathan Benjamin King, 32, of Wilkes Barre; Joseph Herbert Korhan, 48, of Woodstown, New Jersey; Richard E. Dzielinski, 40, of Philadelphia; Robert Vincent Monacelli III, 29, of Falls; Travis Davies, 33, of Levittown; and Joseph Wilson Jr., 41, of Philadelphia, in the case.

Jennings worked at the prison from July 2014 until July 2019, according to court documents. From March 2018 until July 2019 he worked in the restricted housing unit,

Suboxone is commonly used to treat opioid addiction, but also can be abused.

Jennings, who inmates referred to as “Leonidas” due to his resemblance to the character of the same name in the movie “300,” was paid for his involvement, police said. He was the “mule” for the restricted housing unit, court documents state.

McCandless coordinated the drop offs to Jennings through the prison phone system, according to county detectives.

In some cases inmates would call loved ones to have them deposit money in an account to ensure they get the drugs in prison, court documents state.

Dzielinski, King and Davies all purchased drugs while they were in prison, according to authorities. Monacelli and Korhan also were involved in distributing the Suboxone in the prison, court documents state.

Authorities said Wilson was a supplier outside the prison.

In July 2019, investigators interviewed Jennings and he admitted to smuggling Suboxone into the prison on one occasion, according to authorities.

He said he placed the Suboxone into a balloon and into his sock before starting his overnight shift at the prison, his criminal complaint states.

Jennings said he received $1,500 from McCandless’ attorney for doing it, charging documents state. Authorities did not identify the attorney.

Additionally, that attorney told police he handles McCandless’ trust account, and that he deposited money into other inmates’ prison accounts at McCandless’ request, according to officials.

Wilson pleaded guilty in February on all charges and is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Davies, Korhan, Monacelli pleaded guilty earlier this year to contraband possession and conspiracy to commit that offense, and was sentenced to one to two years in prison, according to a DA's office news release.

Dzielinski pleaded guilty Friday and is awaiting sentencing.

King is the only one who has not pleaded in the case. He is scheduled to go to trial at the end of the month.

