Ex-Buncombe chief deputy testifies he was trying to return gun he's accused of stealing

Sean Devereaux repeatedly asks North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agent Tom Ammons why information was left out of his interview summary with Akeem Bell, December 15, 2021.

Don Eberhardt, the former second-in-command of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office told jurors on the second day of his trial that he thought he was doing the “right thing” by not returning the gun he’s accused of stealing April 9, 2020.

Eberhardt was charged in July 2020 with felony counts of larceny of a firearm and possession of stolen goods after investigators found he walked out of a South Asheville gun shop with a Del-Ton, DTI-15, 5.56 mm firearm without paying for it.

The former sheriff's deputy, who is pleading not guilty to larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, is facing four to 25 months in prison if he is convicted of theft of a firearm, a class H felony under North Carolina General Statute 14-72.

Eberhardt, the first witness for the defense, told the jury he didn’t realize he had the firearm until hours after leaving Carolina Guns & Gear at 3106 Sweeten Creek Road.

Sean Devereaux shows North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agent Tom Ammons a box containing the gun in question December 15, 2021.

According to Eberhardt, Akeem Bell, an employee of the gun shop, placed the gun in a tactical bag Eberhardt was purchasing and forgot to take it out. Eberhardt testified he zipped the bag containing the gun because his training as a law enforcement officer taught him never to leave a firearm unattended.

“My behavior is what I’m accustomed to,” he said.

Eberhardt said he revisited Carolina Guns & Gear three times in the next two weeks to return the firearm but never did because he wanted to give it directly to Bell to avoid any punishment falling on the employee.

Former Buncombe chief deputy Don Eberhardt wipes his eyes as his attorney, Sean Devereaux, repeatedly asks North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agent Tom Ammons why information was left out of his interview summary with Akeem Bell.

Bell was not working on any of the days Eberhardt visited the store, Eberhardt said.

“I felt I was doing the right thing by showing up the next available day the store was open,” he said.

On Dec. 14, Bell testified, saying he felt Eberhardt “was trying to protect” him.

Eberhardt’s attorney, Sean Devereux, spent a large portion of his client’s time on the stand outlining his work as a police officer. Eberhardt worked for the Asheville Police Department for 19 years before joining the Sheriff’s Office as deputy sheriff in 2018. He resigned July 6, 2020.

Don Eberhardt talks to the jury as he testifies December 15, 2021.

His only disciplinary action during his time as an Asheville Police officer, Eberhardt said, was in his third year of policing when he failed to turn in a piece of evidence that was given to him following an assault case.

“So you’ve always been slow to return things?” Devereaux asked Eberhardt Dec. 15 before continuing questioning.

If acquitted, Eberhardt said he plans to return to law enforcement. If convicted, he faces four to 25 months in prison.

The trial continues Dec. 16 when the defense is expected to call Sheriff Quentin Miller to the stand, Devereaux told the Citizen Times.

Shelby Harris is a reporter covering breaking news, education and other topics. She can be reached at sharris@citizentimes.com or on Twitter @_shelbyharris.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Ex-Buncombe chief deputy Don Eberhardt, is accused of stealing a gun