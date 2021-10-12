Ex-Bush Speechwriter Offers Apocalyptic Vision Of Donald Trump’s Return To White House

Michael Gerson, who was a speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, predicted a “nightmare” scenario if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election and returns to the White House.

Trump has “strengthened his identification with the seditious forces he unleashed on Jan. 6” and “embraced ever more absurd and malicious conspiracy theories,” Gerson wrote in a column published Monday in The Washington Post. GOP support for Trump, Gerson noted, has actually grown since Trump left office.

Gerson, who has longcriticized Trump, envisioned an unconstrained leader taking personal power over the military and police and using them to attack political rivals, the press and overturn election results.

“What attitudes and actions does this require of us? Any reaction must begin with a sober recognition,” Gerson wrote. “Catastrophe is in the front room. The weather forecast includes the apocalypse.”

Read Gerson’s full essay here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

