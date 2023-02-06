Ex-Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley sentenced for tampering with witness, documents

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Ex-Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley was sentenced to three months in prison Monday.

Hoadley, who was fired from the department in May, was convicted by a 12-person jury after a six-day trial of three counts: destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents.

He was acquitted on the first charge of willfully depriving another person of rights under the color of law. Hoadley was initially accused of striking a man in the face during a 2017 arrest, which prompted the initial charge against Hoadley.

“There is no sentence that I can pronounce today that is perfect,” Judge Scott W. Skavdahl said in federal court Monday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Horwitz asked Hoadley be sentenced to 41 months, or nearly three-and-a-half years in prison, while Hoadley’s attorney asked for probation.