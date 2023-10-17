Ex-Caldwell police sergeant indicted for allegedly ‘sexually victimizing women’

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Ex-Caldwell Police Sgt. Ryan Bendawald has been indicted on several felonies, with prosecutors alleging he “abused” his law position by “sexually victimizing women,” according to a news release Tuesday from Idaho’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bendawald, who now lives in Franklin, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and five counts of federal program bribery, according to the release. The 41-year-old is also charged with a misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

He could face life in prison if convicted of all counts, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Authorities alleged that Bendawald engaged in “unlawful sexual conduct” with at least seven women he met during work, and that he exchanged and offered to exchange sex and sexual favors for better treatment by the police, the release said.

Bendawald was arrested by the FBI in Tennessee, Idaho’s U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit told the Idaho Statesman in a text. Bendawald is expected to have his initial appearance there and will be given a court date in Idaho, Hurtwit said.

Hurwit added that he doesn’t expect Bendawald will remain in custody.

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office Boise Resident Agency is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office at 208-344-4875.

Bendawald resigned in 2021

The indictment is a long time coming after the FBI has investigated Bendawald since 2021. During former Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley’s 2022 trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Francis Joseph Zebari said the FBI notified the Caldwell Police Department in June 2021 that it will investigate two officers who are friends: Bendawald and Hoadley.

Hoadley was sentenced to three months in prison in January after a 12-person jury convicted him of three counts: destruction, alteration or falsification of records in an FBI investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents.

Bendawald left the police department four months later.

In an October 2021 resignation letter, which the Idaho Statesman obtained through a public records request, Bendawald told then-Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant that his last day would be Nov. 7, 2021.

“It is with deep sadness that I am writing this letter which will serve a formal notification of my decision to resign from the Caldwell Police Department,” Bendawald wrote in the letter which was partially redacted. “I wish you and the rest of the Caldwell Police Department nothing but the best, and I thank you for the opportunity to serve this community.”

Wyant notified the department of Bendawald’s departure in a Nov. 5 email: “Sgt. Ryan Bendawald has recently resigned and separated his employment with the city of Caldwell. Wish Ryan well in his new endeavor and season in his new career.”