Ex-California Highway Patrol officer convicted in 2017 off-duty shooting of Ventura neighbor

This story may be updated.

A judge found a former California Highway Patrol officer guilty of shooting his neighbor while he was off-duty in 2017, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Trevor Dalton, 50, of Ventura, was convicted in a trial presided over by Ventura County Superior Court Judge Derek Malan on Monday. The verdict was reached after a six-day bench trial, in which the defendant waived his right to a jury and the verdict comes down from the judge.

Malan found Dalton guilty of felony assault with a firearm and found true the special allegation that it caused great bodily injury. He faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in state prison for the charges, according to the district attorney's office.

Dalton is due to appear in court for sentencing on Dec. 1.

The shooting happened shortly after the Thomas Fire ignited early in the morning of Dec. 5, 2017, in the 2500 block of Bayshore Avenue.

Dalton had gotten into a fight with his neighbor Sorin Popescu, which escalated until the former CHP officer shot Popescu in the back. Popescu later filed a civil lawsuit against Dalton for damages incurred by the injury.

After graduating from the CHP academy in 2007, Dalton had worked for the Ventura-area CHP office from 2009-2012 and then from 2015 until his resignation in August 2018.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Richard Simon, the prosecutor in the case, said Dalton testified he had been drinking and not eating on the day of the shooting, which Simon said he believes contributed to the incident.

Simon said the trial faced several setbacks as it was originally scheduled to take place around the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trial proceedings were further delayed when some witnesses, such as Popescu's wife, moved out of the area during the intervening period.

Ultimately, he was happy with Malan's ruling.

"I think it was the right decision," Simon said. "He followed the evidence and the facts and I think justice was served."

Story continues

Dalton's attorney Charles Chassy did not immediately return a request for comment. David McLane, an attorney representing Popescu in the civil case, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ex-CHP Officer Trevor Dalton convicted in 2017 Ventura shooting