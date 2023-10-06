Ex-Calvary Baptist youth director charged for child porn, video voyeurism gets 50 years

The former Calvary Baptist Church youth director arrested for hiding a camera in the church bathroom to record people and possessing child pornography was sentenced to 50 years in state prison Friday after taking a plea agreement.

David Nims, 40, was charged with 25 counts of child pornography possession and 16 counts of video voyeurism, and he faced up to 515 years in prison before he took a plea deal. He not only recorded adults in the church bathroom, but also two 6-year-olds, a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old.

As part of the agreement, Nims pleaded no contest to 12 of the 25 child porn charges and 15 of the 16 video voyeurism charges, according to court records. In return, the Office of the State Attorney dropped Nims' 13 additional child porn charges and one video voyeurism charge.

Prosecutor Carrie Gilmer told the News Journal that Nims must also serve 30 years on sex offender probation after the end of his prison sentence. Nims was designated a sex offender.

Nims was initially arrested June 7, 2021, and charged with one count of video voyeurism after a 14-year-old boy spotted a camera underneath a sink in the youth hallway of the church at 6824 Pine Forest Road, according to Nims' arrest report.

Nims was arrested for a second time June 11, 2021, and charged with 20 counts of child pornography possession after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators found more than 100 images of child porn in his home while executing a search warrant, according to an arrest report.

At the time of a search, Escambia County Sheriff's deputies found one SD card and four micro SD cards in Nims’ front right pants pocket. The cards contained videos of at least eight people who were filmed without their knowledge while using the church restroom, the report stated.

At least three of the videos depicted juveniles in the restroom.

That camera appeared to be placed on a shelf, above a toilet in a small room, the report stated.

Time stamps on five of the eight videos were dated March 27 and three were dated March 12.

In the videos with the March 12, 2021, time stamp, an ECSO investigator wrote that "I observed David Nims placing the camera under the sink in the restroom. David Nims' face is clearly visible while he is adjusting the camera under the sink."

