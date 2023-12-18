Ex-Cape Coral Councilwoman Patty Cumming pleads not guilty to 3 charges in election fraud

Former Cape Coral City Councilmember Patty Cummings's lawyer pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.

Cummings did not appear in court for her arraignment hearing Monday morning, but her lawyer Paul Sisco entered a not guilty plead on her behalf.

Sisco would not answer specific questions nor address the case.

"She's plead not guilty, and under both the Bar regulation and any other ethical situation, I'm not going to comment on any of the facts of the case at this point," Sisco said.

However, he's ready to contest the state attorney's charges.

"They picked a fight, and they are going to have one," Sisco said.

A case management is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 8. Judge Nicholas R. Thompson will preside over that day.

Previous coverage Suspended Cape Coral councilmember seeks public help for legal expenses through GoFundMe

Related 30-year Cape Coral resident joins council after claimed election fraud ruckus

What charges is Patty Cummings facing?

The State Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial Circuit, filed charges against the council member on Nov. 14; Cummings turned herself in and was released on a $7,500 bond the same day.

Cummings faces charges of fraudulent application for a driver's license and two counts of false swearing in connection with or arising out of voting or elections. Each third-degree felony carries up to five years in prison and or up to $5,000 in fines.

Attorney Paul Sisco, who is representing suspended Cape Coral Councilwoman Patty Cummings, addresses media members outside of court Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, after appearing in her behalf for an arraignment hearing. Cummings did not show up to the proceeding.

Cummings warrant read as follows:

On or about May 9, 2022, in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and knowingly make a false statement, knowingly conceal a material fact, or otherwise commit a fraud in an application for a driver license or identification card, contrary to Florida Statute 322.212(5)(a).

On or about June 14, 2022, in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and willfully swear or affirm falsely to an oath or affirmation in connection with or arising out of voting or elections, contrary to Florida Statute 104.011(1).

On or about November 18, 2022, in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and willfully swear or affirm falsely to an oath or affirmation in connection with or arising out of voting or elections, contrary to Florida Statute 104.011(1).

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Cummings through an executive order on Nov. 16.

Cape Coral City Council appointed Richard Carr on Dec. 13 as her replacement.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Patty Cummings: Former Cape Coral councilmember pleads not guilty