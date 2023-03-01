Ex-Carbondale councilman who stole from mayor's store gets probation

Feb. 28—A former Carbondale councilman who stole $163,000 in lottery tickets from a tobacco store owned by Mayor Justin Taylor and his wife must repay hundreds of dollars each month to avoid violating the terms of his probation, a Lackawanna County judge ruled.

Joseph J. McDonald, 38, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years of probation by Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse.

McDonald, who resigned from council Aug. 5, worked at Mr. B's Tobacco Shop, owned by Taylor and his wife, Ashley. There, Lackawanna County detectives said, he stole 188 packs of scratch-off lottery tickets valued at $163,261.

During a virtual hearing Tuesday, McDonald, now employed at FedEx, said he works a second job at Walmart two to four nights a week to make money to pay the Taylors back.

Justin Taylor, Carbondale's mayor, said during the hearing McDonald has paid back nearly $6,000 so far but he has not received a payment in a month. McDonald, 48 Garfield Ave., said he would issue a $500 check Tuesday.

"Justin is not going to get paid, his family is not going to get paid, if Joe is incarcerated," said attorney Bill Thompson, one of the lawyers representing McDonald.

Barrasse made regular repayments of $750 a month part of McDonald's probation. Failing to make a payment would be a violation of his probation.

The theft came to light in December 2021 when the Taylors discovered a large deficit in the shop's lottery account, authorities said.

They discovered 188 ticket packs were activated — individual tickets are useless until activated at a register — but never entered into circulation. The packs were activated at times McDonald worked.

Surveillance footage showed him activating and scratching full packs of lottery tickets. He entered winning tickets into the register's lottery system and took money out of the register.

He struggled with a gambling addiction at the time, McDonald told investigators.

In October, he pleaded guilty to theft and forgery.

A message left for Taylor after the hearing was not returned.

