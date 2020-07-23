Ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick ran sex ring for clerics at New Jersey beach home, lawsuit alleges

A lawsuit filed Tuesday night accuses former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick of taking his pick of boys to abuse sexually and assigning others to adult clerics at a New Jersey beach home that's been central to previous allegations against the former prelate.

The man who brought the suit said in court papers that he was abused in the early 1980s by McCarrick and three priests at the home, which is in Sea Girt. McCarrick previously was accused of bringing adult seminarians to the home and sexually harassing them during overnight stays. Those allegations and others involving children led to McCarrick being defrocked last year, when he became the highest-ranking American Catholic official to be punished over accusations of sex abuse.

The suit alleges that the plaintiff was abused by two other clerics as a child — including a former Essex Catholic High School principal who introduced him to McCarrick “under the guise that McCarrick would help Plaintiff pay his school tuition.”

Jeff Anderson, the plaintiff’s attorney, referred to the gatherings at the beach house as a “sex ring” during a video press conference Wednesday. He repeated allegations made in the lawsuit, saying popes have known about allegations against McCarrick for decades but allowed him to rise to become one of the most powerful prelates in the church. He referred to McCarrick's actions as "50 years of criminal sexual predation" that had been "cloaked in papal power."

McCarrick was bishop of the Metuchen Archdiocese when abuse alleged in the lawsuit occurred. He later became Archbishop of the Newark Archdiocese before taking over the Washington Archdiocese, where he became a cardinal. Allegations that he sexually harassed seminarians at his beach house remained a secret for years before coming to light in 2018.

Two years ago, Newark Archbishop Joseph Tobin acknowledged that claims against McCarrick had been settled years before. Tobin said he learned of the settlements in 2018 shortly before media reports first revealed them. After allegations of child sex abuse surfaced, McCarrick was placed on a list of credibly accused clerics last year.

The former cardinal faces two other lawsuits in New Jersey alleging that he sexually abused boys. Those suits, like Tuesday’s, were filed under a new law that took effect Dec. 1, 2019 making it easier to bring sex abuse civil claims by suspending the statute of limitations for two years. More than 100 such lawsuits have been filed under the law against the state’s five Catholic dioceses.

Tuesday's lawsuit, which was filed in Middlesex County, named the Newark Archdiocese, the Metuchen Diocese and McCarrick among the defendants. The name of the accuser was not revealed in court documents and his attorneys declined to provide information about him. Along with McCarrick, four of the five clerics named in the court papers have been previously accused of sexual abuse.

Three Newark Archdiocese priests — Gerald Ruane, Michael Walters and John Laferrera — allegedly abused the boy at the beach house in 1982 and 1983, when the accuser was between 14 and 16 years old. Last year, the Newark Archdiocese listed each of those priests as having credible accusations of sex abuse made against them. Ruane was listed as deceased; the others had been removed from ministry.