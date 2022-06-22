Ex-caregiver sentenced for stealing from dependent person

Jun. 22—WILKES-BARRE — A former home health care provider was sentenced to probation for using bank and credit cards of a dependent person for personal purchases.

Tiffany Lynn Shotwell, 31, of Bowman Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arrested along with her husband, Shawn Michel Cook, 26, by Hanover Township police in April 2021, alleging they used bank and credit cards for a 71-year-old man at various stores, racking up more than $8,200 in purchases, according to court records.

Shotwell was a home health provider assisting the man, who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy, court records say.

Police were notified of the alleged thefts when Shotwell failed to show for her shift at the man's residence in Lee Park.

When Shotwell was confronted in January 2021, she pledged to repay the man but failed to do so, court records say.

Police alleged Shotwell and Cook used the man's bank and credit cards at fast food restaurants, pet stores, department stores, gasoline service stations and auto repair stores.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Shotwell to three years probation on charges of access device fraud and criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property. She pled guilty to the charges April 18.

Shotwell was also ordered by Vough to pay $8,280.43 in restitution to the victim.

Cook is scheduled to appear before Vough on Aug. 1 on multiple counts of access device fraud, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property and theft.