Ex-Carmel cop faces charges over Facebook comments from fake account, identity deception

A Carmel police car.

A former Carmel police officer was criminally charged after investigators say he used a Georgia man's identity to make a Facebook profile and post derogatory comments.

Andrew Longyear, 32, of Fishers used the profile to post numerous comments to a Facebook group, a news release from the Indiana State Police.

Longyear began working for Carmel Police Department in June 2021. He formerly worked for the Clay County Sherriff's Office.

ISP began a criminal investigation in February 2022 after receiving information from the Georgia man that his identity had been stolen. After interviews and executing a search warrant, ISP discussed their findings with a Sullivan Special Prosecutor, and a judge granted an arrest warrant for Longyear on Aug. 17.

He was arrested and released on his own recognizance, the news release said.

Longyear's charges include identity deception, a felony, and conversion, a misdemeanor.

His lawyer was listed as Thomas Clary, who was not immediately available for comment.

