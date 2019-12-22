Ex-Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line workers reveal their 11 best hacks for living on a cruise ship

Don Ryan/Associated Press

Cruise-ship jobs have a number of factors that separate them from land-based jobs, like the fact that your "office" doubles as your home and is often moving.

Eight former cruise-ship employees told Business Insider what advice you need to know if you're going to spend months working on a ship. Their former employers include cruise lines owned by Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Five requested anonymity due to a fear of reprisal from their former employer.

Here's what they said.

Be prepared for anything

Luis Jamarillo, a former restaurant supervisor for Royal Caribbean International, said living in a cabin with three other people taught him to be prepared for anything, including his roommates having a party in his room while he was sleeping.

Save some of the money you make

A former chef for Oceania Cruises said it's important for cruise-ship workers to save some of the money they make.

"When you leave, you will leave with nothing if you didn't save," he said.

Bring clothes for multiple seasons

A former retail employee for Princess Cruises, which is owned by Carnival Corp., said workers should bring clothing for multiple seasons, but not too much, since they might not have a lot of space in their cabin.

Don't completely fill your suitcase

If you don't leave extra space in your suitcase for the things you buy during your contract, "you'll have to end up doing what I did and buy a whole new suitcase," a former photographer for Norwegian Cruise Line said.

Bring your own bed sheets

