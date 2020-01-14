Ex-Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line workers reveal what they wanted to tell passengers but couldn't

mariakraynova/Shutterstock

Like other employees in the hospitality industry, cruise-ship workers are tasked with making guests as happy as possible.

That means workers can't always be honest with passengers about their behavior or the realities of working on a cruise ship.

Business Insider asked current and former cruise-ship workers what they wish they could tell passengers but can't.

Business Insider asked current and former cruise-ship workers what they wish they could tell passengers but can't. Seven responded with insights into their job or advice for passengers who might not think about the demands placed on workers. Each requested anonymity for fear of reprisal from their current or former employer.

Here are eight things current and former cruise-ship workers wish they could tell passengers but can't.

Don't ask annoying questions

A contractor who has worked for Norwegian Cruise Line said questions like "Where do you live?" and "Are you always on the ship?" are annoying.

Don't get too rowdy

"Most of the guests were genuinely nice people, but there were a few who took the 'being American' thing a little too far," a former Seabourn Cruise Line employee said. "They were raucous and got way to drunk each night, so it would have been nice to slap the privilege out of them, but unfortunately, we weren't allowed to strike the guests."

Be kind

It's important to have a good attitude toward cruise ship workers, a former Carnival Cruise Line bar waitress said.

"You never know how physically, emotionally, and mentally tired a crewmember can be," she said.

Tips are important

The former Carnival bar waitress said tips, on top of automatic gratuities included in drink purchases, made up a large percentage of her overall pay.