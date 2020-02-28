Ex-Carnival and Royal Caribbean workers reveal the 7 most annoying things you can do as a cruise-ship passenger

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Business Insider spoke with 39 current and former cruise ship employees, many of whom said nearly all passengers are pleasant.

But that's not always the case. Some passengers have irritating tendencies, like practicing bad hygiene or failing to listen to safety drills.

Seven current or former cruise ship workers described to us the most annoying things passengers do.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

For some cruise ship workers, interacting with passengers can be a blessing and a curse.

Business Insider spoke with 39 current and former cruise ship employees, many of whom said most passengers are actually quite pleasant. But some passengers have irritating tendencies, they told us, like practicing bad hygiene or failing to listen to safety drills.

Seven current or former cruise ship workers described the most annoying things passengers do. (Five requested anonymity due to a fear of reprisal from their current or former employer. Their identities are known to Business Insider.)

Here's what they said.

Spending too much time at ports

cruise passengers More





Jan Schneckenhaus/Shutterstock

"What's the most annoying thing passengers do? Not paying attention to the time they had to be back to the ship when in port," said Chad Stone, a former production manager for Seabourn Cruise Line.

"This was a massive deal because we would end up paying more in port fees if we stayed too long, or we would end up having to wait for larger ships to leave, putting us in a large queue of departing ships. The captain would have to make up for it en route, making for a bit rougher of a ride to the next port."

Bad hygiene

cruise ship hand sanitizer More





Richard Drew/Associated Press

"When they don't wash their hands after going to the toilet, or grabbing food directly from the buffet with their hands," a former Royal Caribbean Cruises employee said.

Not listening to safety drills

cruise ship emergency drill More





Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press

A former chef for Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean said failing to listen during safety drills was the most annoying thing passengers did.

Messy eating

cruise ship employee More





Don Ryan/Associated Press

"Younger [passengers] usually take food and beverages to their cabins, leaving a trail of crumbs and debris along the way," said Aida Carvahlo, a former human-resources manager for MSC Cruises, Viking Cruises, and Holland America Line. "After eating, they leave plates and glasses through the hallways of cabins. Housekeeping staff sometimes find rotten food under beds."