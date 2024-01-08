Ex-New Castle officer's trial on federal excessive force charges rescheduled for April

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — The U.S. District Court trial of a former New Castle police officer has again been postponed.

Aaron Jason Strong. 46, was indicted by a federal court grand jury in July 2022 on three counts of "deprivation (of civil rights) under color of law" and a single count of witness tampering.,

He is accused of physically abusing three arrestees — using an expandable baton to strike one man in the head, jaws, arms and back more than 20 times in 2019, shooting another arrestee in the head at close range with a bean bag shotgun in 2017 and kicking yet another man in the head, also in 2017.

Federal prosecutors allege Strong's conduct was "without legal justification."

Strong, who had been a lieutenant with the New Castle Police Department, resigned from that position in December 2019.

Strong's trial, to be held at the federal courthouse in Indianapolis, had most recently been set to begin on Feb. 5, U.S. District Court. Judge Tanya Walton Pratt recently granted a request for a delay and rescheduled the trial for April 29.

Defense attorney Guy Relford of Carmel had requested the delay, saying he had encountered a "recurrent problem" with downloading and/or accessing" evidence in the case, "primarily videos."

That problem had apparently been corrected shortly before the request for the delay was filed.

Federal prosecutors did not object to rescheduling the trial, but said they "would anticipate objecting to any further request for a continuance not based on extraordinary and unforeseeable circumstances."

They also reported there were "no ongoing plea negotiations."

Strong has a co-defendant. Adam Guy, a former reserve deputy with the Henry County Sheriff's Department who is accused of misleading Indiana State Police troopers who were investigating the allegations against Strong.

