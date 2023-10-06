Ex-Cathedral City officer accused of making threats; he was fired for stealing fentanyl

A former Cathedral City police officer who survived an on-duty overdose from fentanyl he stole at a crime scene was charged with making criminal threats Friday stemming from a confrontation, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Claudiu Murzea, 46, was arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside Police Department at Foothill Boulevard and Milliken Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, on suspicion of domestic battery, jail records show.

He was charged Friday with one felony count of making criminal threats and a misdemeanor count each of domestic battery and violating a court order. He is incarcerated at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside with bail set at $1 million.

Murzea was charged in November 2022 with misdemeanor counts of destroying evidence and possessing a controlled substance. The charges, which have not gone to trial, stem from an incident in which Murzea admitted he pocketed fentanyl he found at a crime scene last May. Later in his shift, Murzea said he attempted to commit suicide by ingesting the narcotic at the police department's gym.

Murzea was found unresponsive by a coworker and rushed to a hospital where he recovered. He was fired soon after the incident.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Ex-Cathedral City police officer accused of making threats