Ex-Centerville police officer pleads guilty in child's shooting death, court records show

A former Centerville police officer has been convicted in the unintentional shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Butler County earlier this year, court records show.

Benjamin Bishop, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single count of involuntary manslaughter, according to documents filed in Butler County Common Pleas Court. As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dropped counts of endangering children and reckless homicide.

In March, Hamilton police officers found 3-year-old Jared Green Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound at a home in the 900 block of Park Avenue, officials said. The child was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Bishop was indicted in connection with the child's death in June, court records show.

Bishop, who at the time was the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother, left a gun he legally owned on the windowsill in the bedroom of a home on Park Avenue, Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsay Sheehan told Enquirer media partner Fox19.

Court records show Bishop faces a maximum possible sentence of more than 16 years in prison. He's scheduled to appear in court before Judge Noah Powers II for sentencing Nov. 6.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ex-Ohio police officer pleads guilty in child's shooting death