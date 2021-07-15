Ex-Centerville Schools employee indicted for sexual battery faces more charges

Jul. 14—A former Centerville Schools employee indicted last week on sexual battery charges was indicted Wednesday on additional charges.

Bryan Christopher Miller, 36, of Kettering, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to seven counts of sexual battery, the same day he was indicted for additional charges of tampering with evidence and two counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance.

Miller is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old Centerville High School student in 2016, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman. His accuser is now 21, and the case was investigated by the Centerville Police Department, Flannagan said.

Miller was the Centerville High School Performing Arts Center technical director, a position that apparently has since been cut, and was named the 2017 Theatre Educator of the Year by the Ohio chapter of the Educational Theatre Association.

Miller also worked as a custodian at the high school, but he resigned effective April 1, according to minutes from the April 19 Board of Education meeting.

Miller is no longer in custody in the Montgomery County Jail after posting $50,000 bond, court records show.