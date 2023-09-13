Ex-Central Bucks teacher sentenced for inappropriate communication with minor

A former Central Bucks high school math teacher received probation, and a warning, for engaging in inappropriate communications with a minor starting in 2021.

Bucks County Judge Charissa Liller sentenced Michael London, 31, of Warrington, to two years probation and ordered him to have no contact with minors at a hearing Wednesday. She also ordered him to continue mental health treatment.

“I hope I don’t see you back here,” Liller said. “Am I clear?”

Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown

More on arrest of CBSD math teacher Central Bucks investigation found evidence that led to arrest of former math teacher

Before sentencing, London entered a negotiated no contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors, avoiding a potential 2 ½ to 5 year prison sentence. In a no-contest plea a defendant accepts a conviction, but does not admit guilt.

Bucks County Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Lannetti said that the family of the victim, who is still a minor, was consulted about the plea and were in favor of it.

What authorities allege Michael London did

London, who worked in the district since 2014, was terminated from his teaching job last December. He was arrested and charged earlier this year.

Bucks County Detectives opened an investigation into London in September 2022 after they became aware of allegations involving an unidentified minor.

The district initially suspended London with pay before the school board terminated him. He had taught most recently at Central Bucks South High School.

According to authorities, the initial county investigation found no evidence of criminality, but an internal investigation the district authorized revealed “additional information” that when resubmitted to the DA’s office resulted in criminal charges.

Electronic communications between London and the minor showed what appeared to be the teacher attempting to act as a “mentor,” and offered advice about romantic relationships, according to the affidavit.

But within the communications authorities found “numerous” inappropriate messages including ones where London asked if the minor was sexually active and spoke about his own sexual encounters, masturbation and alcohol use, according to the affidavit.

London often asked the minor for photographs under the guise of “inspecting” the minor's physique, authorities said.

None of the conduct involved physical contact, authorities confirmed.

After reviewing the communications, authorities believe that London was “grooming” the minor in hopes of initiating a sexual relationship, according to court documents.

A brown wooden gavel is struck against a hardwood sound block atop a table by a hand jutting out of a black robe. Photo by Ekaterina Bolovtsova.

Ex CBSD math teacher arrested Former Central Bucks high school teacher charged with corruption of minor

What is next for Michael London?

Attorney Craig Penglase told the court that his client has been diagnosed with a condition that makes communication with others difficult, though he did not identify it.

London told the judge that he has been in mental health counseling for the last three months, attends therapy at least once a week and he is currently living with his parents.

Penglase also told Liller, who also ordered London to find a job, that his client had been working, and attempting to rebuild his life, but the publicity involving his arrest has cost him a number of jobs.

His client lost his most recent job a week ago after his employer learned about the circumstances of his arrest.

But Penglase said he has a new job prospect doing billing for a construction company, and that the employees have been informed about his criminal charge.

What happened to Tohickon principal? Central Bucks middle school principal hasn't returned to Tohickon since arrest. What's next

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Former Central Bucks teacher sentenced in corruption of minor case