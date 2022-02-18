Ex-CEO of charity that ran Boysville in Macon Twp. sentenced to prison for embezzlement

The former leader of a Michigan charity for children and families that once operated Boysville in Macon Township was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison for embezzling about $250,000.

John Lynch of Grosse Pointe Park also must serve six months in a halfway house, a federal judge said.

Lynch, 57, was chief financial officer and then chief executive at Holy Cross Services, which provides social services in parts of Michigan. Holy Cross started as Boysville of Michigan and it operated the Boysville juvenile detention center. It closed in 2014.

Lynch started working with Holy Cross in March 2012.

Prosecutors had asked for a longer prison sentence, noting that Lynch used Holy Cross money to pay for car repairs, mortgage payments and credit card bills.

Lynch "is exactly the type of white-collar criminal that needs to be deterred: a well-educated individual who sees a financial opportunity and uses his intelligence and corrupt character to exploit it through dishonest means," Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hiyama said in a court filing.

The government said Lynch stole about $250,000. But he has repaid more than $257,000 so far and has a balance of $82,000, under a separate agreement with Holy Cross, defense attorney Mike Rataj said.

"Mr. Lynch acknowledges that he only has himself to blame for what he has done," Rataj said.

The Associated Press and Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Ex-CEO of charity that ran Boysville sentenced to prison for embezzlement