Ex-CEO ordered to respond to McDonald's information requests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RANDALL CHASE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has rejected a request by former McDonald’s Corp. CEO Stephen Easterbrook to limit initial information sharing in a lawsuit in which the company claims he lied about having sexual relations with employees and seeks to claw back millions of dollars in severance pay he received in a separation agreement.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights Jr. on Monday also ordered Easterbrook to provide McDonald’s with various documents and answers it has requested in an effort to prove that he breached his fiduciary duties by engaging in, and lying about, improper conduct.

McDonald’s forced out Easterbrook in November 2019 over an inappropriate relationship with an employee. The company then filed a lawsuit last year seeking to reclaim millions of dollars in compensation paid to him as part of a separation agreement, alleging that it later learned he had covered up sexual relationships with at least three other employees and destroyed evidence.

“With today’s ruling, we can finally move forward with our case against Steve Easterbrook and gather the evidence necessary to hold him accountable for his conduct and failure to live up to McDonald’s expectations and values,” the company said in a prepared statement.

Attorneys for Easterbrook, who have argued that McDonald’s is simply trying to harass and embarrass him with its information requests, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Slights, who last month denied Easterbrook’s motion to dismiss the case, said he has seen nothing to suggest that McDonald’s has been acting in bad faith.

“While I’m sympathetic to the fact that the discovery here seeks personally sensitive information, there is little doubt that the information requested is substantively relevant to McDonald’s claims here — claims which are, by themselves, personally sensitive,” the judge noted.

In objecting to the company’s information requests, Easterbrook has argued that they are disproportionate and invade the privacy rights of third parties. His attorneys filed a motion last month to limit initial discovery to the issue of whether McDonald’s relied on his denials of sexual relationships with other employees when it agreed to enter a separation agreement and terminate him “without cause,” rather than firing him.

Shawn Naunton, a lawyer for Easterbrook, suggested Monday that initial discovery will show that McDonald’s “did know or chose not to know about Mr. Easterbrook’s prohibited relationships.” If the court agrees, he said, the case would essentially be over. If not, attorneys could then move to additional information exchanges.

“We believe discovery will show that McDonald’s knew that Mr. Easterbrook had prohibited relationships with McDonald’s employees but believed it to be in McDonald’s best interests to avoid an investigation that would demonstrate that,” Naunton said.

Jonathan Kravis, an attorney for McDonald’s, said Easterbrook’s purported concerns about the privacy of others were unfounded, given a confidentiality order that has been entered in the case.

Kravis argued that Easterbrook is not trying to protect information from being released to the public but instead is trying to keep information about the scope of his misconduct from the company itself.

“What he’s really saying is, he does not want McDonald’s to know about all of the employees that he had improper sexual relationships with when he was CEO,” Kravis said.

In response to Easterbrook’s refusal of their information requests, attorneys for McDonald’s asked Slights to compel him to respond to their queries regarding his sexual relationships with employees, his alleged failure to disclose those relationships, explicit photos and videos that were found in his work email account, and his alleged approval of a stock award for an employee with whom he was having a sexual relationship.

Slights agreed that the privacy interests of Easterbrook and third-party employees are sufficiently protected by the confidentiality order and directed Easterbrook to respond to most of the company’s requests. The lone exception regards whether he admitted or denied relationships other than the one that led to his ouster when he was interviewed by company investigators. Slights noted that Easterbrook has said he does not have sufficient information to admit or deny what he told investigators.

“In other words, he appears to be saying he doesn’t recall,” Slights said. “Of course that can certainly be tested at deposition, and may prove to be not credible. But for now, a party cannot be compelled by court order to remember what he swears by oath he does not remember.”

Recommended Stories

  • Reporter's trial on George Floyd protest coverage exposes abuse of prosecutorial power

    Defendants face a justice system that cares less about actual innocence or guilt and more about getting cases resolved: USA TODAY NETWORK executive

  • SEE IT: Nats OF Kyle Schwarber tries to challenge play mid-interview

    The outfielder had a hilarious moment during an in-game interview.

  • Manipur: India state reverses order turning away Myanmar refugees

    The Manipur state government withdrew the first order saying it had been "misconstrued".

  • Asian shares mostly rise amid mixed market signs

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors focused on causes for optimism despite a weak close on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark edged up 0.2% to finish at 29,432.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.1% to 28,647.79, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% to 3,451.89.

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike' as death toll tops 500

    Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area fired a heavier calibre weapon than usual on Monday towards protesters crouching behind a barricade of sand bags, witnesses said.

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off a list of names, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Armie Hammer's wild family history includes a $180 million fortune, New York City's biggest art scandal and a 1955 murder

    Details about Armie Hammer's family history have been uncovered after the actor was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Jennifer Arcuri pursuing 'vendetta', say friends of Boris Johnson after latest affair claims

    Jennifer Arcuri is pursuing a “vendetta” against Boris Johnson, friends of the Prime Minister alleged on Monday night, as Downing Street insisted he had done nothing wrong. Mr Johnson’s affair with Ms Arcuri has resurfaced after she gave a series of embarrassing interviews to a tabloid newspaper, including revealing details of text messages and even releasing a ‘selfie’ photograph taken in his kitchen. Ms Arcuri, 36, claimed she had sex with Mr Johnson, then London’s mayor, on the sofa of the family home he shared with his now ex-wife Marina Wheeler in March 2016. Ms Arcuri also claims she sent him a topless photograph, which prompted Mr Johnson to reply in a text message that it was “enough to make a bishop kick through a stained-glass window”. The affair, which began in 2012 and ended in 2016, is currently subject to an investigation by the Greater London Assembly’s oversight committee over Mr Johnson’s failure to declare the relationship. Ms Arcuri, an American entrepreneur living in London at the time, was granted access to trade mission events and received funding from London & Partners, a company funded in part by the London mayor’s office to promote the city. However, on Monday night friends of Mr Johnson questioned Ms Arcuri’s motives in telling her story to the Sunday Mirror and Daily Mirror four years after their affair ended. It is understood she has received a sizeable sum for an old-fashioned “kiss and tell”. An ally of the Prime Minister said: “There is no doubt in my mind that Boris is guilty of a monumental lapse in taste. At what point is the hawking of a story that is three years old cease to be news and start to look like a vendetta.” Another friend suggested the relationship was only sporadic during those four years because Mr Johnson was “too busy” to have a sustained affair while still married and working as London’s mayor.

  • MyPillow's Mike Lindell claims Trump will 'be back in office in August' in Steve Bannon podcast rant

    The MyPillow CEO launched into a rant on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, baselessly claiming that Trump will 'be back in office in August'.

  • Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States.

  • Stepping up Myanmar coup penalties, US suspends trade deal

    The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country after a Feb. 1 coup followed by a violent crackdown on protests. The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders and has killed and imprisoned protesters in the country also known as Burma.

  • 10th Cuomo accuser comes forward, says she was 'shocked' and 'embarrassed' when NY governor 'grabbed' her face and kissed her without consent

    Cuomo is facing an impeachment inquiry and investigations by the FBI and the New York attorney general.

  • All members of South Africa's ANC charged with corruption must step aside or face suspension - Ramaphosa

    All members of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) party who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside within 30 days, or else face suspension, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. Allegations of corruption against party members including Ace Magashule, secretary-general and one of the six most powerful officials of the ANC, have deepened fault lines within the party that has ruled South Africa since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

  • Covid vaccine: How many people has India vaccinated?

    More than 55 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in India so far.

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • Meghan Markle’s father delivers letter to Oprah’s security requesting interview

    It looks like Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, is looking for his own Oprah Winfrey sit-down. It looks like the father of Meghan Markle is looking for his own Oprah Winfrey sit-down. According to Page Six, Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex personally delivered a letter requesting an interview from Winfrey to her security guards.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Dallas man charged over Capitol siege arrested wearing 'I Was There, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021' T-shirt