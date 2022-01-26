Ex-CFTC Chair Chris Giancarlo Joins Digital Asset’s Board of Directors

Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo has joined Digital Asset’s board of directors, and will advise the smart contracts-focused provider of software and services for financial services on a range of blockchain issues.

According to a Tuesday press release, Giancarlo will provide guidance to Digital Assets’ leadership on “asset tokenization, distributed ledger technology (DLT) advancement and the regulatory and monetary developments impacting [the cryptocurrency] space.”

Affectionately called “Crypto Dad” by many in the cryptocurrency industry for his crypto-friendly stance as a regulator, Giancarlo has held a number of positions in the crypto industry since leaving the CFTC in 2019.

Earlier this month, Giancarlo joined crypto venture capital firm CoinFund as a policy advisor. He is currently senior counsel at the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, and co-founded the Digital Dollar Project in January 2020. Giancarlo confirmed his appointment to the board, saying he was excited to be involved with a core blockchain technology provider..

“I’ve had a 38-year career, only five of which were spent as a regulator,” Giancarlo said. “I think my value proposition with the companies I work with is much broader than just regulation.”