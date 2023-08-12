Ex-cheer coach indicted for sexual contact with minors

Aug. 12—Was also substitute teacher at River Valley High School

GALLIPOLIS — A formerly cheerleading coach and substitute teacher in Gallia County has been indicted on six third degree felony charges of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

After an exhaustive investigation by criminal investigators and two special prosecutors, the Gallia County Grand Jury this week indicted Michal Paige Huck, of Gallipolis, formerly a cheerleading coach and substitute teacher at River Valley High School.

The indictment specifies that, for a period of years from 2003-2016, Huck unlawfully engaged in sexual relationships with multiple students between the ages of 13 and 16.

"The evidence portrays a disturbing pattern of abuse, all committed by an individual entrusted with the care and mentorship of teens," a news release from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office said.

The allegations center around the school's wrestling team, which was coached by Michal Huck's then husband, Matthew Huck.

"This is a deeply troubling case that involves a betrayal of trust and innocence," Gallia County Special Prosecutor David Kelley said. "The evidence gathered so far paints a grim picture of a grown woman who used her position as a trusted adult and mentor to take advantage of these boys."

If convicted on all counts, Michal Huck could face a maximum prison sentence of 30 years, a maximum fine of $60,000 and registration as a sex offender for 25 years.

This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives are continuing to gather evidence and speak with potential witnesses.

Members of the public who may have information to assist the case are urged to contact Gallia Sheriff's Office Lt. Adam Holcomb at 740-446-4614.

"We want to thank Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin's office, as well as Attorney General Dave Yost's Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, for its diligent and dedicated work on this matter," Kelley said after meeting with the grand jury. "Uncovering the truth after years of hidden evil required a lot of effort and careful investigation. These law enforcement professionals stepped up and made a real difference."