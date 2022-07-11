Ex-Chester County SC sheriff Underwood to serve time in prison for corruption

A former South Carolina sheriff convicted of corruption while serving as the top law enforcement officer in Chester County has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, a judge ruled Monday.

He must report by Sept. 15.

“He was in a position of trust, and this case was about the abuse of that trust,” said presiding Judge Michelle Childs.

Alex “Big A” Underwood, 59, was convicted in April 2021 of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program theft, and unlawful arrest of a Chester County man in 2018, records show.

Underwood was sheriff from 2013 until he was suspended in 2019 after being indicted. He was convicted of taking more than $20,0000 combined in pay for hours not worked and by using deputies for personal labor, records show.

Underwood was the first Black sheriff in Chester County. The rural county is between Columbia and Rock Hill and has around 32,000 residents.

Two other top deputies convicted in the same trial also were sentenced.

Robert Sprouse, former chief deputy, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Former Lt. Johnny Neal was sentenced to 46 months. in prison.

Underwood is the 12th sheriff in South Carolina in the past dozen years to be arrested or convicted of criminal acts. Each of the state’s 46 counties has an elected sheriff.

