Ex-chief pharmacist at Erie VA pleads guilty to stealing 100 pain pills from facility

Sometime over the past several years, patients at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Erie complained that some of their pills were missing. They said they were receiving fewer pain pills than the number they had been prescribed.

Their concerns triggered a federal investigation that led to a guilty plea from the facility's now-former pharmacy chief in U.S. District Court in Erie on Friday. He is likely to receive probation when he is sentenced in March.

The defendant, Matthew Camera, 50, who left the Erie VA at the end of July 2020, pleaded guilty to stealing about 100 pain pills — hydrocodone and oxycodone — between January 2017 and June 2020, according to the charging document and information presented in court.

Camera was taking the pills "for his own use," and the investigation revealed no evidence that he was distributing the pills to others, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold said at the plea hearing. He also outlined how the investigation started with the patient complaints.

Camera was accused of "removing the pills from the pharmacy shelves, surreptitiously taking the pills and removing the pills from the" Erie VA, at 135 E. 38th St., according to the charging document. He took pills from pill bottles awaiting delivery to VA patients, the government also said.

Camera pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining controlled substances through fraud, a felony.

The U.S. Attorney's Office will have no objection to Camera receiving probation when he is sentenced on March 22, Trabold told U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. She accepted Camera's guilty plea and set the sentencing date.

Camera faces a maximum possible sentence of four years in federal prison. Trabold said a sentence of probation falls within the recommended sentencing guidelines in the case. The guidelines account for the defendant's prior record, if any, a guilty plea and the specific facts of the case.

In addition to pleading guilty, Camera waived an indictment. Federal authorities instead charged him via what is known as an information, similar to a criminal complaint. Indictments typically are issued in federal criminal cases, and waiving an indictment usually signals that a defendant wants to plead guilty swiftly.

Camera said little at the plea hearing, other than to state that he was pleading guilty and understood his rights. His lawyer, Elliot Segel, declined to comment after the hearing, other then to confirm that Camera left the Erie VA in late July 2020.

Baxter let Camera remain free on an unsecured bond of $10,000.

The case is the second in two years in which a former chief pharmacist at a public institution in Erie was sentenced in federal court for stealing prescription drugs for his own use.

In October 2019, Baxter sentenced the former chief pharmacist at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' & Sailors' Home to two years of probation for stealing more than 12,000 doses, or pills, of painkillers and other medication from the home between July 2016 and July 2017.

The thefts, according to court records, started two months after the defendant, James F. Franks, started at the state-run nursing home for veterans, which is located at the foot of East Avenue on Erie's east side.

Franks pleaded guilty to a felony count of obtaining controlled substances through fraud.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Ex-chief pharmacist at Erie VA pleads guilty to stealing 100 pain pills