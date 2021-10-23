Ex-chief pleads not guilty to bribery

Oct. 23—Former Hulbert Police Department Chief Casey Rowe pleaded not guilty to bribery during a district court arraignment Thursday, Oct. 21.

Rowe appeared with his attorneys before Cherokee County District Judge Doug Kirkley.

A "confidential human source" allegedly paid Rowe $100 when he was trying to locate a repossessed vehicle. The CHS recorded the incident and Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault referred the report to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The CHS and the FBI conducted a recorded operation during which the source met with Rowe in May 2018. He reportedly paid Rowe $100 for the help in locating and repossessing a truck in Hulbert. And in June 2018, the CHS and the FBI conducted another recorded operation in which Rowe was paid $75 as a "finder's fee" for help in finding and repossessing a vehicle in Hulbert.

Rowe's attorney requested to quash his bribery case in July. Rowe was charged after he allegedly tried to solicit a "finder's fee" payment.

Rowe's attorney's filed a motion to quash the case due to insufficient evidence. However, Kirkley had denied that motion in August. Rowe is slated to appear in court for disposition Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m.