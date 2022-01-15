Ex-Chiefs player died awaiting trial in Leavenworth prison. Here’s why he was there

For more than two years, ex-Chiefs player Saousoalii “Junior” Siavii — who died Thursday and was found unresponsive in a Leavenworth prison — had been awaiting trial on federal criminal charges related to drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession.

The 43-year-old former defensive tackle faced eight felonies stemming from an August 2019 arrest during which police discovered a firearm on his person in Independence. He was later charged in a federal indictment as being part of a drug trafficking conspiracy alongside eight other co-defendants to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, court records show.

Federal charges against Siavii began with the last in a series of arrests by Independence police on Aug. 24 2019. The former NFL player was taken into custody after officers responded to a call to a parking lot on U.S. Highway 40 in Independence, where a witness told them he found his friend’s stolen 2017 Jeep Wrangler.

The witness said he saw a man, later identified as Siavii, get out of the driver’s seat of the SUV. When officers made contact with Siavii, he disregarded their commands and an officer tasered him, according to prosecutors.

Siavii fell to the ground and began to resist arrest, police said. As Siavii started to push himself off the ground, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol fell in front of him, prosecutors said.

Officers searched a backpack that contained a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana, according to court records. The gun and drug possession charges were the basis of his initial federal detainer, followed by accusations of his connection with the larger drug trafficking conspiracy.

Siavii, 43, was found unresponsive in the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth, a medium-security facility, on Thursday afternoon, roughly one month after having been transferred into custody there, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said in a statement. Siavii had remained under federal detention since the time of the federal charges.

Few details were immediately disclosed about the circumstances surrounding his death, though officials did not initially indicate that there had been any signs of foul play. The prison spokeswoman did not immediately return a voicemail from The Star seeking additional information on Friday afternoon.

Siavii resided in Independence at the time of his latest arrest. He appeared in 26 games with the Chiefs in 2004-05 but never made a start. He later played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks. Before his time in the NFL, Siavii played at the University of Oregon.

Siavii was born in American Samoa, where he attended high school before moving to the United States and playing junior-college football. He eventually landed at Oregon, where his size (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) popped on film and caught the attention of Chiefs scouts.

The Star’s Sam McDowell contributed to this report.