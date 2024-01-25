A former choir teacher at Wichita Falls High School who admitted to having sex with a student will be released from jail and remain on probation, despite accusations that he violated its terms.

Christopher Jarvis pleaded guilty in March 2023 to having an improper relationship with a student in an incident in December 2017.

He was required to serve six months in county jail and then a 10-year-probated prison sentence.

Christopher Jarvis is seen at the beginning of a probation revocation hearing on Jan. 4.

But Jarvis was accused of violating the terms of his probation after a probation officer visited his home in Denton County on Halloween 2023.

The officer claimed Jarvis committed multiple violations by handing out candy to children, having his own children at the home, living in a school zone and having devices capable of internet connection, as well as attempting to join a caroling group.

In addition, Jarvis did not work, didn't arrange to pay fees and fell behind on community service, according to the allegations.

Jarvis was arrested a few days later and has remained in the Wichita County Jail.

Following hearings on the case, 78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy ruled Jarvis had violated terms, but decided he could remain free. She said he could live with his own biological children but must wear a GPS monitor. Other terms of his probation will remain in effect.

Kennedy ordered Jarvis released from jail.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Ex-choir director gets out of jail despite probation violations