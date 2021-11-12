Ex-Christ the King Cathedral Parish employee facing wire fraud charge extradited from Colombia

The George H. Mahon Federal Building in downtown Lubbock.

A former Christ the King Cathedral Parish employee accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars of church funds appeared this week in a federal court in Florida for an initial appearance after he was extradited from Colombia.

Nathan Allen Webb appeared Monday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Miami for an initial appearance hearing where he was formally informed of his federal charge of wire fraud and was remanded to U.S. Marshal's custody.

He expected to be transported by U.S. Marshals to Lubbock for an arraignment hearing.

Webb was arrested by Colombian authorities in June 16 after failing to board a June 14 flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was expected to surrender to federal law enforcement. Officials in Colombia planned to deport Webb but he tested positive for COVID-19.

He was flown back to the U.S. on Nov. 6 and immediately placed in U.S. Marshal's custody, said Erin Dooley, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Texas

"He will likely be transported back to Lubbock within the next 30-45 days," she said.

In July, a federal grand jury indicted him on a count of wire fraud.

Webb is accused of using internet-based money transfer services to funnel more than $250,000 of the Christ the King Cathedral's money into his personal accounts.

The charge against Webb stems from an FBI investigation that began in March after parish rector Father John Ohlig and the parish's finance committee discovered thousands of dollars meant for the church was moved to Webb's accounts.

The Diocese of Lubbock officials said the parish and the diocese assisted the FBI's investigation when the theft was discovered but not disclose it to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"The cathedral and the Diocese of Lubbock are working with a third-party finance firm to continue a thorough examination of the parish financial records and to assist in constructing enhanced accounting procedures," according to the statement the diocese released in June. "Changes in office management have also been made."

A criminal complaint states Webb was hired in August 2019 to manage the parish's Paypal and Venmo online payment service accounts that were used to collect donations from parishioners. It was part of Webb's job to move money from those services into the church's bank account.

However, a review of the church's Paypal and Venmo accounts showed that Webb was embezzling thousands of dollars a month into his personal accounts.

Webb is accused of stealing about $6,200 of the church's money in January. Between Feb. 27 to March 2, while Webb was in Colombia, he reportedly moved about $10,500 of the church's money into his own accounts, the documents state.

Investigators believe Webb stole more than $250,000 in total from the church.

On March 3, Ohlig confronted Webb about the theft and Webb's personal Paypal account was closed, the complaint states.

According to court documents, a warrant for Webb's arrest was issued on June 10 and FBI agents expected him to return to the country on June 14 via a Spirit Airlines flight.

However, Webb never boarded the flight. Instead, he checked into a hotel in Pereira, Colombia where he was arrested for a visa overstay, the documents state.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Ex-Lubbock church employee facing wire fraud charge extradited from Colombia