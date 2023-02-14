Ex-Church Friend Says Michigan State Shooter Was Once ‘Trying to Turn His Life Around’

Michigan Department of Corrections

The suspect who fatally shot three students at Michigan State University on Monday night, before apparently turning the gun on himself, was a former church-goer with a firearms offense on his record who once alluded to having troubles in his life, according to a former colleague.

Gregory DeMyers, who worked alongside 43-year-old Anthony McRae at a Meijer grocery store warehouse in Lansing, told The Daily Beast that he also attended church with the suspected shooter.

He said he didn’t recall specific testimony by McRae in which he explained his troubles in detail, but that he had alluded to past issues.

“I do remember him saying that God saved him from the life he had,” DeMyers said on Tuesday. “I don’t remember what he dealt with back in the day. But he definitely was trying to turn his life around at the time, and this definitely is weird.”

McRae, who killed himself Monday night as cops closed in, was identified publicly by authorities at a news conference Tuesday morning. Five others students remained in critical condition after the alleged rampage at the campus in East Lansing.

Police said McRae had no apparent connection to the university, and that his motive remains unclear. A note found on him after he died contained threats to Ewing High School and Fisher Middle School—two New Jersey schools he was previously affiliated with, according to New Jersey police.

DeMyers said McRae joined his congregation around 2000, and was a gregarious and inquisitive person who often seemed “confounded at certain things we would talk about.”

“He would give a look, like, ‘Huh?’ I had to break stuff down to him.”

The two often carpooled together, and DeMyers insisted there was nothing about McRae he would have considered a red flag.

At work, McRae “just tried to do his job, and go home,” according to DeMyers, who said McRae had an easy smile.

That McRae turned out to be the person authorities say was behind Monday’s mass shooting is nothing short of surreal, said DeMyers, who hadn’t seen his former friend in some 15 years but still immediately picked up on his distinctive gait when he saw footage circulating on TV.

“I recognized him right away,” he said. “I seen the walk, but you’re like, ‘That can’t be him.’ But the walk—it’s a unique walk that I will never forget. And with him being short in stature, and then I seen the walk, I’m like, ‘He’s walking like Anthony McRae.’ But I never would’ve thought it was him, it’s blowing everybody’s mind.”

McRae was arrested and charged in 2019 for possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle. Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections, told the Detroit Free-Press he was caught by officers with a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic pistol in his pocket. He was sentenced to probation in late 2019 and was “successfully discharged” in May 2021, Gautz said.

McRae’s attorney from that case did not immediately return a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

Before hanging up, DeMyers, who also performs as a gospel singer and works as a photographer, said he’s simply left shaking his head.

“I can’t believe I know the guy that did all this,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Oh my God, how is this even possible?’”

