Ex-CIA agent admits drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women

An ex-CIA officer has admitted to drugging and sexually abusing multiple women in the US and Mexico, according to the US Department of Justice.

The crimes took place over 14 years, during part of which Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 47, was employed by the US government at its embassy in Mexico City.

The court records include details of assaults committed by Mr Raymond between Aug 2018 and June 2020 when he lived in Mexico City. At that time, he resided in an apartment provided to him by the US government.

He primarily targeted women he met on dating apps Tinder and Bumble, according to prosecutors. The sex crimes Mr Raymond committed in the US took place in Washington DC.

The former officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to photographing and video recording more than two dozen nude and partially nude women while they were either unconscious or incapable of consenting, the DoJ stated.

Some of the recordings show the former official touching and manipulating the women’s bodies. The exact number of victims is thought to be 28. He then brought the material, which was stored on electronic devices, into the US from Mexico.

According to court documents, Mr Raymond intentionally administered drugs, intoxicants or other substances to the women to render them unconscious.

He’s been hit with federal charges of sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, coercion and enticement to travel and transportation of obscene material.

After learning of the ongoing federal investigation, Mr Raymond attempted to delete the videos and images from his iCloud account.

The ex-officer has taken a plea deal under which he is expected to serve between 24 to 30 years in prison. Upon his release, he’ll be placed under supervised release for life.

He’s also been ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to each of his victims, according to the court records.

Mr Raymond’s sentencing hearings are scheduled for September 2024. His sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge, who will consider the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors when deciding how long Mr Raymond will spend in prison.