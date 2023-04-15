Ex-CIA Director Criticizes Marjorie Taylor Greene For Defense Of Pentagon Leaks Suspect

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Friday criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for her defense of the man who allegedly leaked classified Pentagon documents about the war in Ukraine.

Brennan’s remarks arrived after the Georgia Republican tweeted that the suspect, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, was “being treated like a traitor and criminal.”

This and similar comments from Greene, including one suggesting that the White House is the “real enemy” in the case, prompted pushback from officials and others online, with former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tweeting that Greene herself “cannot be trusted” with national security information.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Brennan agreed with Cheney, whom he applauded for having a “spine” in speaking out against Greene.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene has demonstrated time and time again that she’s not fit to hold public office with some of her commentary that she has made, even previously,” said Brennan, who led the CIA under former President Barack Obama.

“She should not be provided any type of sensitive, classified information. And she does have some clearances because of her role within the Congress and position on certain committees,” he added, referring to her seat on the House Homeland Security Committee and other appointments.

“You could have this bizarre policy view that we shouldn’t be helping Ukraine, and if you do have that, you can still decry and condemn the unauthorized disclosure of our classified information that has [damaged] ... our interests abroad.”

(H/T Mediaite)

