Ex-CIA engineer faces NYC retrial over largest leak in agency history

A former engineer for the Central Intelligence Agency accused of the most damaging leak in its history put America in danger simply because he hated his co-workers, prosecutors told a Manhattan jury on Tuesday.

Joshua Schulte’s retrial in Manhattan Federal Court on charges he leaked the CIA’s hacking tools to WikiLeaks comes more than two years after a jury failed to reach a verdict on eight out of 10 counts.

“The leak was instantly devastating. Critical intelligence-gathering operations all over the world came to a crashing halt. CIA officers overseas were exposed,” Assistant U.S. Attorney David Denton told a packed courtroom during opening arguments.

“Allies wondered if intelligence they shared with America could also be leaked.”

The prosecutors said Schulte’s motive for spilling secrets about the cutting-edge hacking technology was “payback” for petty feuds with his co-workers and managers. Schulte’s internal complaints had been deemed “baseless.”

“He did it because he was angry and disgruntled at work,” said Denton. “He felt the CIA had slighted him, had disrespected him.”

The Texas-born computer whiz chose to represent himself in the retrial. He told the jury in opening arguments that the leak mortified the agency, which then pinned the scandal on him to “save face.”

Schulte, 33, said the government “singled him out as the guilty party and then worked backward” due to issues he’d had with midlevel management six months before WikiLeaks published the materials.

“It was incredibly embarrassing for the CIA,” said Schulte, who described the spy agency’s software as unstable. “It was impossible to find the leaker, but, of course, the CIA could not admit this.”

Schulte faces a separate federal trial for possessing child porn. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Denton said Schulte was in the perfect position to steal the trove of national security files on April 20, 2016. from an elite hacking unit where he worked as a system administrator. The leaked materials outlined how the CIA spies on people by hacking into their cell phones, landlines and even cars, among other top-secret operations.

On March 7, 2017, the anti-secrecy group published the materials — code-named Vault 7 — “for the whole world to see,” said Denton. He said Schulte obtained a smuggled cell phone at the notorious Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan after his arrest and then leaked more sensitive details. A notebook in his jail cell detailed plans for another leak, Denton said.

The trial continues Wednesday.