Ex-CIA engineer Joshua Schulte gets 40 years for leaking agency secrets, possessing child porn

A former CIA software engineer who leaked a historic number of agency documents on WikiLeaks, and was later found to possess child porn, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday.

Joshua Schulte, 35, was sentenced in Manhattan Federal Court primarily for leaking CIA secrets in 2017. While in jail, where he had been since 2018, he was found to be still releasing secrets, and the investigation led authorities to the heavily encrypted pornographic images of children.

Schulte, accused of the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history, was convicted in July 2022 on eight federal charges. It was his second trial, as the first in 2020 ended in a hung jury. A third trial for transporting and possessing child porn finally got him convicted on those charges.

“Joshua Schulte betrayed his country by committing some of the most brazen, heinous crimes of espionage in American history,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Thursday. “He caused untold damage to our national security in his quest for revenge against the CIA for its response to Schulte’s security breaches while employed there.”

The leak exposed CIA tools Schulte had helped build for hacking into Apple and Android smartphones abroad, and revealed the agency’s attempts to make listening devices out of internet-connected TVs. Representing himself, Schulte said he’d been scapegoated by the CIA and the FBI for the info dump dubbed the Vault 7 Leak.

Prosecutors at the first of Schulte’s three trials, painted the former CIA officer as a disgruntled computer nerd carrying a grudge against his ex-bosses and said the betrayal was profound.

“For the CIA, it was the ultimate act of betrayal by one of their own,” Assistant U.S. Attorney David Denton said at his trial in 2020. “The leak was instantly devastating. Years of work and millions of dollars spent developing these tools went up in smoke.”

Denton had requested a life sentence.

Schulte’s 40-year sentence includes six years and eight months for the child porn, and the rest for the espionage. In addition, he will be under supervised release for life.

