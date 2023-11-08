Ex-CIA officer accused of drugging, sexually abusing two dozen women pleads guilty

A former CIA agent accused of drugging and sexually abusing at least two dozen women in multiple countries pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal counts and faces more than 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, of La Mesa, California, took hundreds of videos and photographs of naked, unconscious women dating to 2006 in various countries where he was stationed, officials said.

Raymond, 47, drugged and sexually assaulted several women from 2006 to 2020, and he also photographed or video recorded at least 28 nude or partially nude victims, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in Mexico City, where he had been stationed, in 2020 after a woman he met on the dating app Tinder was found screaming for help from his balcony, causing a neighbor to call police, according to court documents.

Federal court documents have described Raymond as an "experienced sexual predator." Prosecutors have said that in Mexico City, he would meet victims on dating apps and invite them back to his apartment for drinks.

During the investigation, the FBI set up a website seeking more potential victims.

Raymond traveled extensively both for work and leisure, the agency said. He worked at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City from August 2018 until May 2020, it added.

Raymond pleaded guilty to sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, coercion and enticement, and transportation of obscene material, according to court documents.

He will be sentenced to 24 to 30 years in prison, the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

Raymond will also be under supervised release for life and must pay restitution to his victims, the U.S. attorney's office said.

A judge will determine the final sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

An attorney listed as representing Raymond did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com