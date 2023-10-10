Ex-Cincinnati Councilman PG Sittenfeld to find out today if he will serve prison term

If a federal judge Tuesday follows the recommendation of prosecutors, P.G. Sittenfeld could be ordered to serve between 33 and 41 months in prison for bribery and attempted extortion.

Attorneys for the former Cincinnati city councilman have asked U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole to impose a sentence that includes no incarceration. They suggested community service and/or a year of house arrest.

His attorneys also have said that if Cole does decide to send Sittenfeld to prison, the sentence should fall somewhere between 15 and 21 months.

If Sittenfeld is sentenced to a prison term, he will become the second city council member in recent years to go to prison for corruption. Tamaya Dennard – who once worked as Sittenfeld’s chief of staff – ended up serving a year in prison.

A third former council member, Jeff Pastor, has pleaded guilty but is still awaiting sentencing.

Sittenfeld, 39, was found guilty in July 2022 of the two charges and acquitted on four other counts. The convictions involved $20,000 in payments from undercover FBI agents to his political action committee.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said Sittenfeld’s actions "were part of a broader strategy to use his position of power within local government and his prospects for higher office to extract financial contributions out of individuals who regularly conducted city business.”

“In doing so, Sittenfeld made clear that his support for their city business was tied directly to their contributions to him,” prosecutors said. “This is not faithful public service or even 'politics as usual' − this is corruption.”

His attorneys say the prosecution’s theory of the case “erased the clear line between everyday campaign contributions and felony corruption.”

If a prison term is handed down, Sittenfeld's attorneys also have asked that he remain free while he continues to appeal his convictions.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: PG Sittenfeld sentencing: Judge to decide about prison term