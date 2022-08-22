Ex-Cinnaminson officer gets probation, no jail time

MOUNT HOLLY - A judge sentenced a recently terminated Cinnaminson police officer to a year of probation Friday for falsifying police records to glean information on a Florida woman he met on the OnlyFans website.

The defendant, Kevin Bohn, 41, already had lost his police job as a result of the misconduct.While still a patrol officer in June he pleaded guilty to falsifying or tampering with police records, prompting Superior Court Judge Christopher Garrenger to terminate Bohn's employment with the police department immediately.

On Friday in a Mount Holly courtroom the judge imposed the one-year probationary sentence based on a prior plea agreement between Bohn and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. Garrenger cited Bohn's lack of a prior criminal record as a factor in his favor.

Provisions of New Jersey's police misconduct law mandate that Bohn lose his job and also be permanently barred from public employment in New Jersey.

Bohn's plea was to misusing a police database between September 2021 and February 2022, to search for information on the woman he met on the website and also on her relatives and then tamper with police records to cover his tracks, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation also revealed that Bohn, a 17-year veteran on the police department, attempted to conceal his actions by generating police incident numbers for his inquiries, then shortly closing out the cases.

Cinnaminson Police Department Chief Richard Calabrese deferred all comment to the prosecutor's office.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Judge sentences terminated Cinnaminson NJ officer to probation