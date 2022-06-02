Ex-CO gets 15 years for trying to kill his wife in Enfield

Jun. 1—A former correctional officer was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison, followed by five years' strict special parole, for trying to murder his wife by stabbing her repeatedly with an 18-inch sword, then strangling her to unconsciousness as at least one of their children ran into the room.

Daniel Burke, 53, who lived on Arrow Street in Enfield at the time of the attack, had pleaded guilty to attempted murder, first-degree assault, and risk of injury to a child.

Judge Hope C. Seeley offered Burke the sentence when she was presiding judge in the Part A section of Hartford Superior Court, which handles the Hartford area's most serious criminal cases, according to prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre.

ATTEMPTED MURDER

DEFENDANT: Former Correctional Officer Daniel Burke, 53, of Enfield

GUILTY PLEAS: Attempted murder, first-degree assault, risk of injury to a child

SENTENCE: 15 years in prison, followed by five years' special parole, with a standing criminal protective order prohibiting contact with the victim for 40 years.

Seeley has since been elevated to the state Appellate Court, so Judge Kevin C. Doyle imposed the sentence, the prosecutor explained.

Melchiorre said her office's position was that Burke should have received a sentence in the range of 20 to 30 years. She said the basis of her offer was that it was "a horrible, horrible crime."

"The woman awoke to her husband stabbing her with a sword with an 18-inch blade," Melchiorre said.

At least one of their children, a daughter, ran into the room, and both parents told her to call 911, the prosecutor said.

While the girl was on the phone with the dispatcher, Burke continued to strangle his wife, stopping only when he thought she had died, Melchiorre said.

The prosecutor said he went downstairs and told his daughter, "Mom's dead. Sorry."

His daughter screamed but then heard her mother scream upstairs and told the dispatcher she was alive, Melchiorre said.

She said Burke went outside, waited for the police, and told them what he had done.

The victim is "still struggling with what he did," and their children are also having a hard time, the prosecutor said.

She said the sentence includes a standing criminal protective order requiring Burke to have no contact with the victim for 40 years.

The 911 call reporting the attack came in at 5:10 a.m. Dec. 6, 2019.

Burke has been in jail since that day, unable to post $2 million bond. With credit for time served, he must be released by Dec. 5, 2034, online state Department of Correction records show.

Because his crimes were violent, he won't be eligible for parole until he has served 85% of the prison term.

Burke's wife survived the attack with significant injuries and underwent emergency surgery, police said at the time.

When Enfield police officers arrived at the home, they found Burke's wife on the floor at the top of the stairs holding her stomach. She told the officers she was in a lot of pain.

"He stabbed me with a sword," she said. Police say the sword was inside a cane.

An officer saw two stab wounds on the victim's neck approximately an inch wide. She also suffered other lacerations, and her intestines were protruding from her stomach.

While riding in the ambulance to the St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, an officer asked her about what happened.

Although she had difficulty speaking, she said, "Daniel is a correctional officer and suffering from depression. I was sleeping in the bedroom by myself. Daniel was downstairs. I woke up to Daniel saying, 'This is the only way.' Daniel stabbed me with what looked like a silver sword."

She said she fell off the bed, and Burke got on top of her and began choking her.

The officer wrote that she had a hard time communicating and recalling the incident, and that she was focused on breathing and staying awake. She said over and over again, "I cannot take the pain I don't know how much longer I can hold on."

While in custody, Burke told police that "things weren't going well" and that his last scheduled day of work as a correctional officer was at the end of the month. He blamed several issues in his life on his wife.

Burke told police he stabbed his wife while she was sleeping and there was no argument beforehand. He said he hadn't slept in days.

While sitting in the police cruiser, Burke said that his only regret was that his wife didn't die, a police officer reported.

While processing Burke at the police station, an officer asked him if he had anything to look forward to, a standard booking question. Burke replied that he had nothing to look forward to, which his why he tried to kill his wife.

Burke, a veteran, had no criminal record, officials said at the time.

