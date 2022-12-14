Ex-coach: Cheerleaders shown nude photo were my 'friends'

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A now former cheerleading coach at Monroe Central Junior-Senior High School told a deputy the three students she showed a nude photograph to had been her "friends."

Hanna L. Gilmer, 28, of Muncie, was charged Wednesday in Randolph Superior Court with three counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Gilmer was arrested Dec. 7 after school administrators told deputies there were "concerns about a cheerleading coach that was possibly sharing inappropriate material with some members of her squad."

According to court documents filed Wednesday, three members of the cheerleading squad — all 17 years old — told an investigator Gilmer showed them a photo, on her cellphone, of "a man standing in front of a mirror in a full state of nudity."

The juveniles also said Gilmer showed them "pictures, videos and chat massages" documenting her online interactions with two men, one of them the coach's husband.

Records reflect Gilmer on Nov. 1 filed a divorce lawsuit in Delaware Circuit Court 5.

One cheerleader said Gilmer "sat her out of practice and instructed her to read all of the messages on (the coach's) phone) between Gilmer and her husband and boyfriend."

The teen said she was "uncomfortable reading the messages because some of them were very sexual in nature."

Interviewed by detective Chad Puterbaugh, Gilmer indicated she had become "more friends with (some cheerleaders) than their coach in her eyes."

Gilmer said she "shared information with (the cheerleaders) that she should not have shared about her personal life and her pending divorce."

Officials at the Randolph County jail on Wednesday said Gilmer was not being held there.

In an email to staff members last week, Adrian Moulton, Monroe Central superintendent, said Gilmer had been "terminated, effective immediately, from her employment at Monroe Central Junior-Senior High School."

