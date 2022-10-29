Ex-coach gets four years for soliciting nude photos of boys

Oct. 29—A former Coventry coach who solicited nude photographs from juvenile boys was sentenced Friday to four years in prison.

That sentence was handed down by Vernon Superior Court Judge Kathleen McNamara, who told the former coach, Zachary Vannais, that he had taken advantage of the trust the families and players had placed in him.

"Sir, you are truly a predator," she told him.

Following his release from prison, Vannais will remain on probation for 10 years, during which time he will also have to register as a sex offender. Additionally, he will be barred from using social media.

Vannais had already pleaded guilty to six charges in the cases, under an agreement that called for a maximum of four years in prison and a minimum of 18 months.

"You changed families forever," said McNamara.

The sentence followed a number of emotional statements from one of Vannais' victims and a number of family members, in which they described how their lives were affected by Vannais' actions.

One parent described how they met Vannais when their children were 8 and 10 years old, and he ultimately became a very close friend. He was the kind of friend that they trusted to spend time with their children one on one, the woman said.

After Vannais' actions were revealed, "our lives changed," she said.

After that day, her children had to think about who they could trust, at too young of an age. She said that they had trusted Vannais like family, and it was stripped away in a second.

Another woman described her feelings after learning of Vannais' actions as shock, hurt, betrayal, and "so very, very angry."

Her family had considered Vannais a close friend too, to the point that he watched their home while they were away.

A man read a statement written by his son, who wrote that Vannais was like an older brother. He would bring him to sporting events and come over their house on holidays.

He was 13 years old when Vannais asked him for nude photographs, he wrote.

Afterward, prosecutor Jaclyn Preville said even she hadn't realized just how close Vannais had been with the boys and their families before the events took place.

She said sexual predators are often portrayed as "boogeymen" when in reality, as this case shows, they can be the people we know and trust.

Preville said the families of the boys he coached gave Vannais stability and friendship.

"He took that trust and used it for his own purposes," said Preville.

He had many opportunities to stop, but didn't, she pointed out. "Every action he took, he could have decided not to do it," Preville said.

Vannais was arrested in March 2020, after a police investigation revealed that he had created fake social media accounts portraying himself as a girl in order to solicit nude photographs from boys.

Vannais admitted to creating the fake profile when questioned by police, and on Friday continued to take responsibility for what he had done.

"This has undoubtedly been the biggest mistake of my life," Vannais told the judge.

He apologized to the boys and their families, and the entire Coventry community.

"I let them down," he said.

