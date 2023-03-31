Ex-Cobb sheriff's deputy recruit indicted, accused of beating inmate

Mar. 31—An ex-Cobb sheriff's deputy recruit has been indicted for allegedly beating an inmate at the Cobb Adult Detention Center in early February.

Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens previously fired Jacqun Brown, 24, of Austell, after he was accused of beating 34-year-old Matthew Cubbage inside the jail.

According to a warrant for Brown's arrest, he repeatedly punched and placed Cubbage, 34, in a choke hold.

"There was an exchange of words, and the end result was that the deputy attacked the inmate in a clear violation of all our training, protocols and our policies," Owens said at a February press conference.

Cubbage received cuts, bruises and scratches to his head, shoulders and lower back area, according to the arrest warrant.

Brown was initially charged with one count each of violation of oath by a public officer, a felony, and battery causing visible harm, a misdemeanor.

With the indictment, Brown is being formally charged with two counts of violation of oath by a public officer, both felonies, plus battery.

Owens said during the press conference his office would be releasing the video of the incident, which was captured on cameras inside the jail dormitory.

However, the sheriff's office declined to make the video public after the Cobb District Attorney's Office took up the case.

The DA's office cannot release the video at this time, as it is a pending case, said spokesperson AikWah Leow.

Robin Cubbage, Matthew Cubbage's mother, told the MDJ she was pleased to hear Brown had been indicted.

"I'm happy that what they've charged him with is more appropriate for what his crime was than a simple battery," Cubbage said.

She added that the indictment also allows her son's lawyer to move forward with suing the county.

"What this really means for us is that they now are going to have to turn over the requested documents to my son's attorney so that we can secure an attorney and start our lawsuit," Cubbage said.