Ex-Cobleskill man charged with murder

Apr. 19—Albany County's Sheriff said a former Cobleskill man has been arrested on charged connected to a murder in the Albany area.

Sheriff Craig D. Apple Sr. announced Jacob L. Klein, 40, was arrested in Virginia by the Virginia State Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Friday, April 15, after an arrest warrant for the charge of second-degree murder was issued by the court in the town of New Scotland.

The warrant issued after Albany County sheriff's investigators conducted "a thorough homicide investigation," a media release said.

The investigation began on Wednesday, April 13, after the sheriff's office received a call to check the welfare of Philip Rabadi, 35, who lived at 120 Miller Road in New Scotland, after he failed to show up to work at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, the release said.

When they arrived, deputies and family members found Rabadi dead on the garage floor. The release said his arms were bound and he suffered multiple stab wounds and mutilation to his body.

Sheriff's investigators "developed the suspect" within hours of the investigation and began conducting search warrants, interviews, reviewing license plate readers and all surveillance cameras in the area, the release said. More than 11 search warrants and six subpoenas were executed within 48 hours of the murder.

The investigation revealed that Klein traveled from Virginia to the Albany area where he has ties and began stalking the victim three days before the murder, the release said. Investigators were able to backtrack all of Klein's movements while he was in the Albany area with the assistance from the FBI and the Albany Crime Analysis Center, the release said.

The crime scene was processed for evidence by the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit and local bodies of water near the scene were checked for additional evidence by the New York State Police Dive team.

Once enough probable cause was developed, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Klein for the murder of Rabadi. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder a class A-II felony, and additional charges will follow, the release said. Klein is still in Virginia awaiting extradition to New York for arraignment, the sheriff's office said Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany County Sheriff's Office at 518-655-5980.