Ex-Cohasset teacher Jeffrey Knight sentenced to jail time in student sexual assault case

QUINCY – Former Cohasset teacher Jeffrey Knight was sentenced to at least one year in jail after a jury found him guilty of inappropriately touching a student when she was 13 and 14 years old.

Knight was sentenced Monday by Judge Mark Coven to one year in Norfolk County jail with another 18 months suspended and two and a half years of probation. If Knight breaks the law after being released from jail, he would have to serve the additional year and a half in jail.

Cases tried in District Court have a maximum sentence of two and a half years.

Ex-Cohasset middle school teacher Jeffrey Knight is handcuffed at Quincy District Court on Nov. 18, 2021, after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a former student.

Knight, a former middle school science and technology teacher and football coach, was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery last month. He was found not guilty of one count of simple assault and battery.

A grand jury had declined to indict Knight on the charges, which would have sent the case to Norfolk County Superior Court. He has a second case pending in the higher court on charges brought by a different student.

Prosecutors said Knight intentionally pressed himself into the girl from behind in late 2017 and early 2018. The girl told administrators about the behavior in February 2018, but neither the police nor the state Department of Children and Families was notified until months later, after then-Principal Carolyn Connolly looked into the matter herself.

Former Cohasset teacher Jeffrey Knight is flanked by his wife and son as he leaves Quincy District Court in November 2019.

Connolly testified during the trial that she didn't understand the full extent of what was going on. She was fired from her job, in part over her handling of the accusations, and she is seeking damages from the district, alleging wrongful termination.

Knight was arraigned on the charges in November 2018. The news of the charges and how the allegations were initially handled by administrators caused a stir and angered parents in Cohasset.

Ex-Cohasset Middle School teacher Jeffrey Knight reacts at Quincy District Court on Nov. 18, 2021, after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a former student.

The accuser in the pending Superior Court case alleges she was assaulted as a student in 2014 and 2015. She came forward after reading a newspaper article about the initial charges against Knight.

The second case, five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, is due back in court Friday for a status review.

