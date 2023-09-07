Ex-Colombian officer pleads guilty to plotting to kill Haiti’s president, agrees to help feds

A retired Colombian army officer pleaded guilty Thursday in Miami federal court to commanding a group of ex-soldiers who U.S. authorities say participated in the killing of Haiti’s president two years ago.

Germán Alejandro Rivera Garcia, aka “Colonel Mike,” admitted he was directly involved in meetings in Haiti and remotely in South Florida via conference calls with other co-conspirators who have been charged in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, 2021, according to a factual statement read in court by prosecutors.

Rivera, 45, also admitted he learned about the plan to switch from kidnapping to killing Moïse two weeks before the deadly mission was carried out, and that he was present during the assassination of Haiti’s leader at Moïse’s home along with other Colombian commandos and Haitian-American men charged in the South Florida case.

U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez asked whether he believed prosecutors could prove these facts at trial and if they were true.

Rivera’s response: “Yes, your honor.”

Rivera formally pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to kill Haiti’s president, providing that support, and conspiring to kill or kidnap a person outside the United States. He now faces up to life in prison on each of the three counts at his sentencing set for Oct. 27 before Judge Martinez. But Rivera might be able to avoid a life sentence if prosecutors Monica Castro and Andrea Goldbarg recommend lesser punishment based on his cooperation under the terms of his plea agreement.

A fourth charge, accusing Rivera of carrying out a conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, will be dropped as part of his plea agreement.

Rivera, represented by attorney Mark LeVine, is expected to be a critical witness for the FBI-led case, which so far has resulted in charges against 11 defendants from South Florida, Haiti and Colombia.

The other defendant who pleaded guilty to the murder conspiracy is Rodolphe “Dodof” Jaar, 51, a previously convicted drug trafficker in the United States who was sentenced in June to life in prison but is hoping to get his prison term decreased with cooperation. A businessman with dual Haitian and Chilean citizenship, Jaar admitted to providing weapons, lodging and money in the conspiracy to assassinate Haiti’s president. He pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiring to provide material support, providing material support, and conspiring to kidnap and kill Moïse.

READ MORE: How a Miami plot to oust a president led to a murder in Haiti

Separate Haitian, Colombian and U.S. investigations into Moïse’s death were launched shortly after the assault that left the 53-year-old president with 12 bullet wounds and his wife, Martine, seriously wounded. More than 40 people have been jailed in Haiti, including 18 Colombians, as well as members of the Haitian presidential guard accused of taking bribes to stand down or not show up to work on the day Moïse was killed.

The deadly plot revolved around suspects collaborating in South Florida, Haiti and Colombia to kidnap and then kill Haiti’s leader, with the goal of replacing him with a new president and obtaining Haitian government contracts, according to authorities. So far, however, no one has been identified as the mastermind who orchestrated Moïse’s killing.

Martine Moïse, in red, was wounded in the attack that killed her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, standing next to her. This file photo shows them three years earlier during a 2018 event at the National Palace.

The investigation escalated in February with the transfer of Rivera and three Haitian Americans to U.S. custody. Jaar and two other suspects were transferred to the United States after being picked up in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. The others were arrested at their homes in South Florida and Tampa.

Rivera and two Haitian Americans were accused of helping coordinate a failed kidnapping of Moïse to remove him from office upon his return from a state visit to Turkey in June of 2021. The same three were also accused of conspiring in a final plan to kill him at his home in the hillside suburbs of Port-au-Prince the following month.

Those suspects are: James Solages, 37, who quit his job at a South Florida nursing home to go work for a Miami-area security firm linked to the plot to remove Moïse from office; Joseph Vincent, 57, a former Drug Enforcement Administration confidential informant who lived in South Florida; and Rivera, the retired Colombian colonel who is one of the alleged leaders of the deadly attack.

Also transferred to Miami: Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 64, a Haitian doctor and pastor who split his time between the United States and his Caribbean homeland and wanted to replace Moïse as president. Sanon, who was not implicated in the main conspiracy case to kidnap and kill Haiti’s president but faces related charges, fell out of favor with the group as a possible successor to Moïse in the weeks before his assassination.

According to an indictment, Vincent, Solages, Rivera and another Colombian commando also in U.S. custody, Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, participated in the mission to kill Moïse at his home.

“On or about July 7, 2021, [Solages, Vincent, Rivera and Palacios] and other conspirators traveled in a convoy of vehicles to President Moïse’s residence to conduct the operation against President Moïse,” the indictment states. It’s the only reference to Rivera in the narrative part of the indictment.

Rivera was in charge of the Colombians, along with Duberney Capador Giraldo, who was among three Colombians killed by Haitian police in the immediate aftermath of Moïse’s assassination. In recorded witness statements made to Colombian law enforcement after the assassination and leaked to Colombian TV station Caracol, Rivera claimed the order to assassinate Moïse came from Joseph Felix Badio, the Daily Beast first reported. Badio, who remains on the run and in hiding in Haiti, is a Haitian functionary who was close to the president and his wife, and had been fired from the country’s anti-corruption unit months before the killing.

In carrying out their plot, some suspects used the cover of the United States, alleging they had backing from the United States and its agencies to target Moïse, who was increasingly the subject of anti-government protests at the time of his death. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation have denied any involvement in the killing, as well as the Department of State.

The FBI probe, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, has also focused on a Miami-area security company and its founder, Antonio “Tony” Intriago, who interacted with some of the suspects and has been charged in the murder conspiracy. Intriago’s attorney has maintained that he provided only bodyguard services for Sanon through his Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) Security as part of Sanon’s presidential aspirations and knew nothing about a plot to kill Moïse. Badio once described himself as CTU’s representative in Haiti, a source who spoke to him before he disappeared told the Miami Herald.

Intriago’s associate at CTU, Arcángel Pretel Ortiz, who had been working as an FBI informant before the Haitian president’s death, was also charged in the murder conspiracy. Pretel Ortiz, a Colombian national and U.S. permanent resident of Miami, played a vital role in helping recruit some of the Colombian commandos for the deadly mission, according to court records.