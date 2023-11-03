Ex-Columbus police officer facing sentencing Friday in drunken fatal hit-skip crash

Sep 14, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Demetris Ortega stands with his defense attorneys Mark Collins and Kaitlyn Stephens in the courtroom of Judge Carl Aveni to submit his plea. On April 20, 2022, Ortega's vehicle struck and killed 27-year-old Naimo Mahdi Abdirahman on Morse Road. He will be sentenced at a later date.

A former Columbus police officer who has admitted to being drunk behind the wheel when prosecutors say he hit and killed a woman in 2022 could be sentenced Friday afternoon to up to three years in prison.

Demetris Ortega, 51, of the South Side, is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Common Pleas Court Friday at noon before Judge Carl Aveni for sentencing.

Aveni could sentence Ortega to up to three years in prison or as little as community control, often called probation. Ortega also faces a possible multi-year driver's license suspension.

Ortega pleaded guilty in September to not stopping after a crash and misdemeanor drunken driving.

Around 2:30 a.m. on April 20, 2022, while Ortega was off-duty, he did not stop after hitting 27-year-old Naimo Mahdi Abdirahaman as she was crossing Morse Road near Walford Street in the Northland area.

Ortega admitted he was "blacking out" from drinking that night, according to prosecutors.

Franklin County prosecutors have said the reason Ortega was not charged with aggravated vehicular homicide was because it was impossible to determine whether Abdirahaman was walking in the crosswalk when Ortega struck and killed her.

Abdirahaman's body was found in the area of an intersection with marked crosswalks and a 45 mph speed limit.

Naimo Mahdi Abdirahman, 27

Columbus police erroneously reported in the days after the crash that a woman was driving Ortega's 2022 Kia Sorento.

Ortega, who has been with the Columbus Division of Police since 2002, was initially suspended with pay following the crash.

Ortega has since retired from the Columbus Division of Police, according to Mark Collins, one of Ortega's defense attorneys.

Collins argued in a sentencing memo that Ortega has made strides toward getting and remaining sober and that Ortega deserves a probation sentence.

Meanwhile, Abdirahaman's family has filed a civil lawsuit against Ortega, Fitzwilly's Pub, the Northeast Side bar that served Ortega the night of the crash and two of the pub's bartenders. Her family is seeking monetary damages.

