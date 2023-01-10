Ex-con, 50, shot to death after he pulls screwdriver on killer during Brooklyn street clash

A 50-year-old ex-con was shot to death after he pulled a screwdriver on his killer during a Brooklyn street clash, police said Tuesday.

Reginald Thawney was shot in the chest during an argument on New Lots Ave. near Mother Gaston Blvd. in Brownsville about 10:20 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Thawney pulled out a screwdriver but the killer pulled out a gun and fired. Medics rushed Thawney to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved.

The gunman left behind a 9mm shell casing and is being sought.

He was last seen on video entering a building on New Lots Ave. about a half-mile away.

Thawney, who was about a mile from home when he was shot, served almost 11 years in state prison since 1990 on four different drug convictions, records show. He was a member of the G-Stone Crips, according to cops.