Ex-con, 67, gunned down in ‘straight-up execution’ by hit man on bike in Brooklyn

A 67-year-old ex-con was shot dead at a Brooklyn street corner by a man on a bicycle who pulled up and opened fire after an apparent accomplice stopped to chat up the victim, police said Friday.

Wayne White, who served five state prison terms dating back to the 1980s, died in a “straight-up execution” on April 1 at 10:50 a.m. near the corner of Williams and Atlantic avenues in East New York, according to cops.

The assassination was captured on video, police said.

White was walking on Atlantic when he stopped at the corner to talk to another man.

As they were talking, police said, the killer rode around on a bicycle, then pulled up to the corner, stopped and fired numerous shots, hitting White in the chest.

The gunman took off, west on Atlantic, while the other man, listed as a person of interest, walked off, last seen heading south on Alabama Ave.

White, who lived less than a mile from the scene, had numerous arrests, including for robbery and drugs, police said. His last arrest, in 2021, was for drug possession.

Records show he served five state prison terms dating back to the 1980s, when he was convicted of robbery, served five years and was paroled in February 1987.

His last prison term ended in October 2014, when he was conditionally released after serving less than two years behind bars for selling drugs.

His other convictions were for robbery and attempted robbery, records show.

It’s unclear why police waited nearly three months before alerting the public to his murder.