Ex-con accused of killing beloved NYC grandmother identified by stolen bag: prosecutors

An ex-con who once served 27 years for murder was identified in the killing of a beloved Manhattan great-grandmother through a green roller bag that he took from his victim’s apartment, prosecutors said Thursday.

Details about how cops zeroed in on murder suspect Terrence Moore came out at his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court late Wednesday, where a judge ordered him held without bail.

Moore, 53, and his partner Lashawn Mackey, 47, bound victim Maria Hernandez’s arms and feet behind her back with yellow, orange and black-colored rope after they entered the 74-year-old woman’s apartment on W. 83rd St. near Columbus Ave. on Jan. 18, prosecutors alleged.

They beat and strangled her and there were also signs that Hernandez may have been sexually assaulted, autopsy findings revealed.

Later that night, the two men were caught on video leaving Hernandez’s building with two roller bags that were later identified as belonging to their victim, prosecutors said. They were also seen in the basement where a DVR recording building security footage was taken from the superintendent’s office.

Hernandez had just returned home after a Broadway matinee and early dinner with her younger sister Maria Tirredo when her killers surprised her in her and ransacked her home for valuables.

Mackey was a part-time porter in the building between May and August. Before he left, Mackey changed the locks in Hernandez’s apartment and kept a copy of the key, which was found on his keyring when he was arrested, prosecutors said.

A second floor resident, who knew Mackey by his nick-name “Frosty” had talked to him before the break in, prosecutors said.

“During that conversation ‘Frosty’ stated that he was angry with the building’s super for reporting him to the police for a theft and that he had done something in retaliation,” the criminal court complaint read. “When the resident pointed out there were cameras throughout the building, ‘Frosty’ replied that he had taken care of that.”

The two suspects loaded up Hernandez’s belongings into a blue rolling Jansport backpack and a green rolling bag and were later recorded divvying up some cash, prosecutors said.

The pair had also taken a circular saw from the building superintendent’s office, which was found in one of the rolling bags.

Hernandez’s sister discovered her sibling dead in a back bedroom with her hands and feet bound together with rope and a gag shoved in her mouth, police said.

The victim was lying face down and “was covered in strewn clothing” according to court documents.

The beloved Dominican immigrant had three daughters, eight grandkids and a 1-year-old great-grandchild, relatives said.

Cops doing an extensive search for video surveillance managed to track Moore and Mackey, their roller bags in tow, from the Upper West side all the way to Mackey’s apartment in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

When Moore left Mackey’s building with one of the roller bags, they used surveillance video to track him another four blocks to a nearby shelter, where staff identified him, cops said.

Police arrested Moore Tuesday, and charged him with murder and burglary. He was convicted of murder, attempted robbery and weapons possession in 1990, according to court records, but was paroled in 2017. Later that year he was arrested on four counts of forcible touching, cops said.

Mackey was held without bail after he was arraigned Sunday. Prosecutors claimed the murder was premeditated, citing the break-in at the superintendent’s basement office prior to the killing.