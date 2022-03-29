Ex-con accused of killing one twin, wounding another in Bronx shooting

An ex-con has been arrested for the fatal shooting of one Bronx man and the wounding of the victim’s identical twin during an argument outside a Bronx courthouse.

Keith Garrick, 38, was charged Tuesday for the March 15 murder of 30-year-old Derrick Owens, and the attempted murder of Owens’ twin brother Michael.

The siblings were standing outside the Bronx County Hall of Justice on E. 161st St. near Sherman Ave. about 7:20 p.m. when Garrick stepped up to the twins and fired at least five times, cops said.

Derrick was struck in the chest while Michael was hit in the leg. Both went to Lincoln Hospital. Michael was treated for his wound, then waited with his grandmother for more than an hour before learning Derrick’s fate.

The twins’ grandmother, Gwendolyn Walker Owens, said she didn’t know what connection Garrick had to the siblings.

“I want to find out myself,” she said. “When I find out, I guess the world will find out.”

Garrick was sentenced to four years behind bars after a 2005 robbery conviction, public records show.

He was awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court.